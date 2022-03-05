Arestovych calls on territorial defense of western regions to stop blocking transit on roads

Oleksiy Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, appealed to the representatives of the Territorial Defense Forces of the western regions of Ukraine with an appeal to "moderate their ardor" and stop blocking the transit of cargo, goods and the movement of journalists on the roads.

"Our dear friends from western Ukraine. There are multiple signals that the Territorial Defense Forces have practically paralyzed traffic on the roads. And this is bad, because Western aid, both humanitarian and military, when it arrives, will not be able to be transferred in time to the central, eastern and southern regions," Arestovych said in a video message posted on Facebook.

He urged territorial defense representatives to moderate "spy mania."

"This is a huge problem. In their zeal, they have already created a problem at the state level. We are forced to deal with this from the President's Office," Arestovych stressed.

According to him, the reports indicate that the territorial defense forces, when inspecting vehicles and passengers, do not remove cars from the highway to special areas and thus force all other vehicles to stop.

"And when our freight and passenger traffic moves for forty kilometers for four and a half hours, this is already a state problem. Please, put things in order there on the spot. I'm not even talking about cases when foreign correspondents begin to complain about the fact that they were not treated very politely. I urge you from the level of the President's Office to streamline the roads in western Ukraine. Ternopil, Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and other regions through which there is a reverse flow here, to central Ukraine," Arestovych said.

He called on the heads of local authorities to assist in establishing cooperation and coordination of the actions of the territorial defense forces and law enforcement agencies, to which all suspicious persons should be transferred.

Arestovych also called on the National Police forces to provide professional assistance to the defense in setting up a filtering of the traffic flow and equipping sites for inspection.