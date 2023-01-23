Facts

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused the prosecutor to choose a measure of restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of a UAH 365 million bail for former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev.

The court made the decision on Monday evening.

"The application for the election of a measure of restraint in the form of detention against the suspect Kobolev should be dismissed ... The decision can be appealed at the Appeal Chamber of High Anti-Corruption Court within five days from the date of announcement," the judge announced.

As reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine last week notified ex-head of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev of suspicion of abusing his official position while misappropriating UAH 229 million.

Tags: #court #naftogaz #kobolev

