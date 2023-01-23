Defense Ministry preparing materials for SBU to investigate dissemination of false info harming interests of defense in special period

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is preparing materials for the SBU to conduct an investigation into the dissemination of knowingly untrue data that threaten the interests of defense in a special period.

"Information about the content of the purchase of food services, distributed in the public space, is being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and misleading," the ministry said on the commentary on its website.

According to the information, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov personally addressed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavytnevych yesterday with a request to immediately hold a meeting of the Committee and listen to comprehensive information on the procedure, circumstances and results of the procurement of catering services for military personnel for 2023 with the participation of representatives of NABU and the State Bureau of Investigations.

The ministry said more detailed information on this matter will be made public following the results of the corresponding meeting of the Committee, tentatively on Monday.