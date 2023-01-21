Facts

13:34 21.01.2023

Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

1 min read
Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The Defense Ministry of the Czech Republic has denied recent reports about alleged transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"Nobody asked or invited the Czech Republic to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is false information. Tank supply agreements for the Czech Republic are still valid," the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, FAZ reported, citing sources in diplomatic circles, that Slovakia and the Czech Republic supported the idea of supplying German-made Leopard 2 heavy main battle tanks to Ukraine.

As the newspaper said, both Slovakia and the Czech Republic have already delivered dozens of their own Soviet-designed battle tanks to Kyiv. The Soviet tanks handed over to Ukraine were to be replaced in smaller numbers with refurbished Leopard 2A4s. The first tanks were already delivered to Prague and Bratislava in December, and crew training also began.

"The Czech Republic and Slovakia are proposing to refuse these German deliveries for the time being and transfer the tanks intended for their armies to Ukraine," the publication said.

In total, it was about almost 30 Leopard tanks.

Tags: #czech_republic #leopard

