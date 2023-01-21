Facts

12:31 21.01.2023

AFU repel enemy attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk regions in past 24 hours

AFU repel enemy attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk regions in past 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the past 24 hours, the General Staff has said.

"In the past 24 hours, the defense forces repelled occupiers' attacks near Novoselivske, Ploschanka and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Krasna Hora, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Predtechyne and Maryinka in Donetsk region," it said in Saturday morning updates on the situation at the front.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, there are enemy units in the areas bordering Ukraine, however, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The Russian forces deployed in the territory of Belarus actively conduct reconnaissance in the neighboring countries, including Ukraine.

The enemy shelled residential areas in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlivske, Zaporizhia, and Kherson directions using artillery systems, mortars, and tanks.

There are casualties among the civilian population.

