Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined a mechanist of providing Polish citizens, who legally stay in the territory of Ukraine, with state social assistance.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that respective decision was approved by the government at a Friday meeting.

In particular, amendments have been made to the procedure for assigning and paying state social assistance to persons not entitled to a pension and persons with disabilities, and state social assistance for care.

The mechanism for obtaining state social assistance by persons not entitled to a pension and state social assistance for the care by persons with disabilities, who are citizens of the Republic of Poland and are legally staying in Ukraine, was defined.