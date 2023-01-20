Facts

19:38 20.01.2023

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined a mechanist of providing Polish citizens, who legally stay in the territory of Ukraine, with state social assistance.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that respective decision was approved by the government at a Friday meeting.

In particular, amendments have been made to the procedure for assigning and paying state social assistance to persons not entitled to a pension and persons with disabilities, and state social assistance for care.

The mechanism for obtaining state social assistance by persons not entitled to a pension and state social assistance for the care by persons with disabilities, who are citizens of the Republic of Poland and are legally staying in Ukraine, was defined.

Tags: #poland #assistance #social #citizens

MORE ABOUT

19:31 20.01.2023
At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

16:58 19.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

20:21 18.01.2023
Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

12:25 14.01.2023
Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

20:10 12.01.2023
Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

21:07 10.01.2023
Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

20:32 10.01.2023
Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

19:43 10.01.2023
Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

16:14 05.01.2023
Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

LATEST

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Govt creates working group on preparations of Ukraine team for 2023 Invictus Games

Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

AD
AD
AD
AD