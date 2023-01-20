At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said that no decision was made on Friday to hand over the Leopard tanks to Ukraine during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the U.S. base in Ramstein, Germany, the Polish edition Onet reports.

"During the meeting, we spoke with a group of 15 countries that use Leopard tanks. We want to create a coalition of countries to equip Ukraine with these tanks. No decisions have been made, we have further meetings planned," Błaszczak said at a press conference following the summit.

The Defense Minister was also asked about the words of newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who had previously stated that "there was no consensus on the supply of Leopards." According to the publication, journalists asked which countries were in favor of supplying these tanks to Ukraine and which were against. "I will hold bilateral talks with my German colleague and ask this question," Błaszczak assured.

When asked if there was any hope of delivering these tanks to Ukraine, the Polish defense minister replied: "I think so. Defense ministers from 15 countries met, Minister Pistorius said that he was minister for the second day, so he was not yet able to draw conclusions, but I am convinced that the building of this coalition will be successful."

The publication notes that at the meeting of the contact group of 50 countries, attention was riveted on Germany, since it depended on their consent whether Ukraine would receive Leopard tanks.

"We talked about the dangers of Russian imperial policy. We can expect another attack on Ukraine. I consistently mention that the Kremlin leadership is trying to restore the evil empire and will definitely not stop if it starts occupying Ukraine and wants to go further. We must do everything to support Ukrainians so that the war does not spread to the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance," Błaszczak stressed.