Facts

19:00 19.01.2023

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

2 min read
Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine expects the consent of the tank-producing country for the transfer from European partners.

As the President stressed at a press conference with head of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv, the issue of tanks for Ukraine is still relevant and very sensitive.

"This issue depends on many reasons, but, unfortunately, it does not depend on the desire of Ukraine. We exert political pressure as much as we can, but the most important thing is that we exert it in a reasoned manner. Against thousands of tanks of the Russian Federation, the courage of our military and the motivation of the Ukrainian people alone are not enough. We need the appropriate weapons," he said.

According to Zelensky, now many countries in the EU would like to provide Ukraine with tanks.

"They are motivated and support us, but they are waiting for a corresponding document from those states that have the right to do so. And you know these states. And Poland is ready, and, to be honest, Finland, Portugal, Spain, and a sufficient number of countries that are ready to provide us with even a small number of tanks that they have in service. We are all waiting for the consent of the country that has the rights to certain relevant licenses," he said.

Also, according to the president, in parallel, Ukraine itself is engaged in the corresponding production.

In addition, he stressed that the volumes of tanks already provided to Ukraine are not enough to act quickly.

"Speed and time are important. Every minute is a person. That's all. The sooner we can de-occupy our territory and be stronger, the more our state will preserve its citizens," he said.

In turn, the President of the European Council noted that the next weeks and months will be important, because the European Council is very determined to convince the EU member states to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

Michel referred to his words he said in the European Parliament yesterday that tanks and appropriate weapons should be provided to Ukraine the sooner the better.

Earlier, a number of European countries, including Poland, Spain, Finland, expressed readiness to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but have not yet received permission from the German government.

Tags: #eu #transfer #tanks

MORE ABOUT

13:34 17.01.2023
Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

09:57 17.01.2023
EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

12:55 16.01.2023
First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

18:47 13.01.2023
Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

18:31 13.01.2023
European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

20:39 12.01.2023
Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

19:22 11.01.2023
Swedish Presidency of Council of EU to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Billstrom

Swedish Presidency of Council of EU to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership – Billstrom

17:59 11.01.2023
Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

16:36 11.01.2023
Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

20:32 10.01.2023
Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

LATEST

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Zelensky meets with Charles Michel in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD