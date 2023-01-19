Facts

20:35 19.01.2023

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting in Kyiv with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the nuclear safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities amid hostilities.

As reported on the website of the President's Office, Zelensky noted the inadmissibility of continuing shelling of Ukrainian nuclear facilities by the Russian aggressor, in connection with which he welcomed the deployment of agency inspectors at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"I know that our teams are working to strengthen the safety of nuclear infrastructure. Thank you for the positive decision to deploy inspectors at our nuclear power plants. This is very important," the head of state said and expressed the hope that such IAEA missions would make it impossible for Russia to continue shelling Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Special attention was paid to the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is under temporary Russian occupation.

The head of state noted the importance of the efforts of the IAEA Director General aimed at explaining to the member-states of the Agency the violations of nuclear safety standards by the aggressor and explaining to the world community the necessity of the speedy de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP.

The President of Ukraine also noted the need for the presence of IAEA inspectors at ZNPP and emphasized that the Ukrainian side is doing everything to ensure their safety.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized the importance of demilitarizing the plant and removing all representatives of Russia from it without exception. The President emphasized that Ukraine would continue to discuss this issue exclusively with the IAEA.

