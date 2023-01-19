Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

The prosecutor's office asks the court to apply an arrest with an alternative of a UAH 365 million bail to former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev, who, abusing his official position, rewarded himself with more than UAH 229 million.

"The prosecutor asks to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to the ex-chairman of the board of Naftogaz," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on January 19, 2022, the NABU petition, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply to the former head of Naftogaz who, abusing his official position, secured the payment of bonuses exceeding UAH 229 million to himself, preventive measures in the form of detention with the alternative of a bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.

The SAPO clarifies that the hearing on the measure of restraint is scheduled for January 19.

As reported, the anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine notified of suspicion ex-head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev who, abusing his official position, rewarded himself with more than UAH 229 million.