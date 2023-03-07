Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has requested an increase in the bail for the former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Andriy Kobolev, from UAH 229 million to UAH 365 million, he said on his Facebook page.

"I just received a new petition. NABU requires the HACC to change the custody status from bail to detention. At the same time, to get out of the pretrial detention center, according to detectives, I have to pay not UAH 229 million, but a little more than UAH 365 million," he wrote.

"In addition, if the bail is paid, some duties should be assigned to me: not to leave my place of residence, to turn over my passport (including the national passport of a citizen of Ukraine), and also to wear an ankle monitor. There will be a new court," Kobolev added.

The ex-head of Naftogaz also said that thanks to raising funds for the bail for him, more than UAH 106 million were deposited into the treasury account.

Kobolev also said that his foreign accounts are blocked until the circumstances of the criminal proceedings are clarified. "The terrible words "corruption case" are a huge trigger for the compliance service of any decent bank, which automatically worked at the time the NABU published the news about handing me a notice of suspicion on January 19," he said.

At the same time, all the funds he has on Ukrainian accounts of over UAH 1 million, to which he has access, he contributed as part of the bail.