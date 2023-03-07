Economy

18:38 07.03.2023

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

2 min read
Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

 The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has requested an increase in the bail for the former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Andriy Kobolev, from UAH 229 million to UAH 365 million, he said on his Facebook page.

"I just received a new petition. NABU requires the HACC to change the custody status from bail to detention. At the same time, to get out of the pretrial detention center, according to detectives, I have to pay not UAH 229 million, but a little more than UAH 365 million," he wrote.

"In addition, if the bail is paid, some duties should be assigned to me: not to leave my place of residence, to turn over my passport (including the national passport of a citizen of Ukraine), and also to wear an ankle monitor. There will be a new court," Kobolev added.

The ex-head of Naftogaz also said that thanks to raising funds for the bail for him, more than UAH 106 million were deposited into the treasury account.

Kobolev also said that his foreign accounts are blocked until the circumstances of the criminal proceedings are clarified. "The terrible words "corruption case" are a huge trigger for the compliance service of any decent bank, which automatically worked at the time the NABU published the news about handing me a notice of suspicion on January 19," he said.

At the same time, all the funds he has on Ukrainian accounts of over UAH 1 million, to which he has access, he contributed as part of the bail.

Tags: #kobolev #nabu

MORE ABOUT

13:27 06.03.2023
Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

12:24 06.03.2023
Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

18:15 02.03.2023
Concorde Capital head announces collection of bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Concorde Capital head announces collection of bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

12:53 08.02.2023
SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

15:27 31.01.2023
HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

15:00 30.01.2023
Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

21:22 23.01.2023
Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

16:58 23.01.2023
NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

17:35 19.01.2023
Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

12:23 19.01.2023
Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

AD

HOT NEWS

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

LATEST

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

AD
AD
AD
AD