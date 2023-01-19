Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have notified the ex-head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev of suspicion, who, abusing his official position, gave himself a bonus of more than UAH 229 million.

"On January 19, 2022, a SAPO prosecutor and NABU detectives reported a suspicion to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who, abusing his official position, secured the payment of bonuses of more than UAH 229 million. He was charged with committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the SAPO, in 2018, the board chairman, abusing his official position, initiated consideration of the issue of agreeing on the payment of bonuses for the achievement of significant goals, the implementation of important, strategic projects to employees of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, including members of the Board, by the Supervisory Board of the company.

"Later, the official prepared amendments to the presentation on the payment of a bonus for extraordinary achievements, having determined the amount of the bonus for himself at $10 million. At the same time, the board chairman deliberately concealed from the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board of the company information that based on state property, the maximum amount of bonuses based on the results of work is set, namely, no more than 36 official salaries per year," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said that as a result, the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy agreed on changes that ensured the payment of bonuses to the board chairman.

"Investigators established that during 2018 the board chairman was illegally accrued and paid a bonus in an amount exceeding the highest allowable by UAH 229,250,410," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the report, during 2018-2021, officials of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy did not contribute to the investigation, hiding from the documents and materials of the company required for establishing the circumstances of the crime.

The SAPO report does not indicate the name of the suspect, but it is about Kobolev.