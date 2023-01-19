Facts

12:23 19.01.2023

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

2 min read
Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

The anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have notified the ex-head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev of suspicion, who, abusing his official position, gave himself a bonus of more than UAH 229 million.

"On January 19, 2022, a SAPO prosecutor and NABU detectives reported a suspicion to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who, abusing his official position, secured the payment of bonuses of more than UAH 229 million. He was charged with committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the SAPO, in 2018, the board chairman, abusing his official position, initiated consideration of the issue of agreeing on the payment of bonuses for the achievement of significant goals, the implementation of important, strategic projects to employees of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, including members of the Board, by the Supervisory Board of the company.

"Later, the official prepared amendments to the presentation on the payment of a bonus for extraordinary achievements, having determined the amount of the bonus for himself at $10 million. At the same time, the board chairman deliberately concealed from the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board of the company information that based on state property, the maximum amount of bonuses based on the results of work is set, namely, no more than 36 official salaries per year," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said that as a result, the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy agreed on changes that ensured the payment of bonuses to the board chairman.

"Investigators established that during 2018 the board chairman was illegally accrued and paid a bonus in an amount exceeding the highest allowable by UAH 229,250,410," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the report, during 2018-2021, officials of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy did not contribute to the investigation, hiding from the documents and materials of the company required for establishing the circumstances of the crime.

The SAPO report does not indicate the name of the suspect, but it is about Kobolev.

Tags: #kobolev #suspicion

MORE ABOUT

17:35 19.01.2023
Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

16:11 01.12.2022
SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

12:34 06.10.2022
SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

15:45 05.10.2022
MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

11:58 09.03.2022
Nine Russian military detained in Mykolaiv region notified of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's integrity - National Police

Nine Russian military detained in Mykolaiv region notified of suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's integrity - National Police

14:38 06.03.2022
MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

14:21 06.03.2022
MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

MP Illia Kyva is suspect, to be placed on intl wanted list – Ukraine's prosecutor general

09:59 08.02.2022
Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

12:08 01.02.2022
SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

13:36 06.10.2021
Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Zelensky meets with Charles Michel in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD