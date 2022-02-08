Economy

09:59 08.02.2022

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

2 min read
Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine has contracted imports of 500 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas for February, former head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said.

"For February, as of today, volumes of approximately 500 million cubic meters have been contracted," he told Ukraine 24.

According to him, in general, in order to prepare for the next heating season, Ukraine needs to import up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, because the country will come out of the current winter with heavily devastated underground storage facilities.

Kobolev noted that the price of gas for Ukraine in the next non-heating period will depend on the balance of supply and demand in Europe, its consumption by China, the ability of gas producers to provide additional volumes to the market, as well as the "behavior" of Gazprom, which depends on the decisions of the president of the Russian Federation.

"But it's not worth expecting a price of $100-200, it's hardly realistic. Analysts predict prices in the range of $400-600," he added.

Earlier, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said that NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to import about 300 million cubic meters of gas in February.

Imports of natural gas to Ukraine from the EU in January 2022 decreased by 9.8 times (by 394 million cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2021, to 44.8 million cubic meters.

Imports of natural gas to Ukraine from the EU in 2021 decreased by 6.2 times (by 13.34 billion cubic meters) compared to 2020, to 2.56 billion cubic meters.

As of February 6, 2022, Ukraine has 10.833 billion cubic meters of gas in its UGS facilities. The average daily taking in early February is one third lower than in January.

Tags: #gas #ukraine #kobolev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 08.02.2022
Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

Biden, after talks with Scholz, promises Nord Stream 2 would not operate if Russia attacks on Ukraine

20:59 07.02.2022
German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

20:49 07.02.2022
Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

11:25 07.02.2022
Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

09:21 07.02.2022
Czech, Austrian, Slovak FMs to jointly visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Czech, Austrian, Slovak FMs to jointly visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

17:00 05.02.2022
Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

15:40 05.02.2022
Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

14:11 05.02.2022
Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

11:32 05.02.2022
Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

11:13 05.02.2022
Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine redeems 10% of eurobonds 2022, brings redemption of VRI to 20% - Finance Ministry

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Fitch downgrades Ukraine's 'B' rating forecast to stable

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

LATEST

Shmyhal: We hope for further support from Germany

NEURC adopts number of restrictive measures at emergency meeting to stabilize electricity market

Ukraine guaranteed to pass heating season without energy supply disruptions – Energy Minister

Naftogaz may import about 300 mcm of gas in Feb – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement to expand production of drones - Zelensky

FTA will extend trade between Ukraine and Turkey up to $10 bln – talks between Zelensky and Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign FTA agreement

AMCU allows FUIB to buy Idea Bank

EIB concerned about escalation of conflict by Russia, but keeps projects in Ukraine unchanged

Market situation for thermal generation complicated, requires intervention – Donbasenergo top manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD