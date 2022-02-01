SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is investigating the former management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, JSC Ukrtransgaz and the heads of private enterprises as part of the investigation of the case on illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 for UAH 2.2 billion.

"The SBI investigators are conducting a pretrial investigation into the illegal alienation of 305 million cubic meters of natural gas by officials of JSC Ukrtransgaz, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy with the complicity of other persons," the bureau said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to the SBI, the investigation is verifying the information about the legality of the return of Naftogaz Ukrainy's debt to commercial structures, which arose more than 20 years ago.

"The management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, at the request of JSC Ukrtransgaz, agreed on documents on concluding a settlement agreement with commercial structures without proper authority and grounds. Guided by the decision of the management of the state-owned company, the Economic Court of Kyiv approved the settlement agreement, which allowed at the end of 2020 to withdraw 305 million cubic meters of natural gas from ownership of the state," the bureau said.

However, the State Bureau of Investigations said that, according to experts, the amount of confirmed damage from such actions is UAH 2.182 billion.

In addition, according to the bureau, it was established that the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy signed the decision of the shareholder of JSC Ukrtransgaz on amicable agreements without coordination with the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy.