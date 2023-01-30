Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

Former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev and former head of the energy department of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Suriya Jayanti founded Eney company, which plans to invest in projects in the field of decarbonized energy.

"Currently, one of the working hypotheses is the reorientation of existing enterprises in the nuclear energy sector to the production of components of the "new atom" (primarily, the production of new types of nuclear reactors and energy storage installations)," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Kobolev, if successfully implemented, the projects he is working on will support the Ukrainian economy until the end of the war, and will accelerate the loss of Russia on the global energy front: "after all, the renaissance of nuclear energy and related technologies can have a critical impact on the consumption of Russian oil and gas."

Kobolev is listed on the Eney website as the founder and CEO, Jayanti is the founder and managing director. The company's business lines are small modular reactors (SMRs), carbon capture, renewable energy, power storage capacity development.

"Our goals are to replace high greenhouse gas emission assets with clean alternatives, generate carbon neutral electricity or fuels, capture CO2 and other emissions, and build electricity storage capacity to enhance energy resilience. We will focus on the energy sector, and we will champion U.S. technologies," the Eney website said.

In the middle of January, Kobolev, in an interview with Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov, said that initially his company plans to implement a project in Ukraine, in which investments will amount to at least $15 million.

"We have confirmation of receipt of insurance and guarantees that cover non-commercial risks. The ambitious goal is to implement a project in the near future, the amount of cash investments in which will be at least $15 million investment in a real asset that will provide additional energy generation in Ukraine," he said.