Facts

15:27 31.01.2023

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

2 min read
HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) found the suspicion of misappropriating more than UAH 229 million by abusing official position against ex-head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev unfounded, his lawyer Oleksiy Nosov has said.

"The conclusion of the investigating judge based on the results of consideration and evaluation of the arguments of the parties: the suspicion brought against Andriy Kobolev is unfounded," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the prosecutor's office has already filed an appeal against this decision of the HACC. "Therefore, now the HACC Appeals Chamber shall evaluate both our arguments and the conclusions of the investigating judge, and make a final decision on the issue of choosing a preventive measure," the lawyer said.

"Without going too deeply into the legal details of the text of the resolution, I want to share my first impression: the investigating judge, in 12 days of proceedings in the case of the Stockholm bonuses, understood it much deeper than a bunch of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors since 2018," Kobolev said.

As reported, on January 19, 2023, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) notified Kobolev of suspicion of abuse of his official position while securing payments bonuses of UAH 229 million for the company's victory in the Stockholm arbitration with Russian Gazprom. According to invetigators, this amount significantly exceeds the normatively determined amounts of such payments (UAH 37.48 million).

The HACC refused to the prosecutor to select a custody status for Kobolev – a detention with an alternative bail of UAH 365 million.

Tags: #naftogaz #kobolev #hacc

MORE ABOUT

15:00 30.01.2023
Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

09:43 24.01.2023
HACC refuses to recover Demurinsky Mining to state, partially satisfies claim against beneficiary of VSMPO-Avisma

HACC refuses to recover Demurinsky Mining to state, partially satisfies claim against beneficiary of VSMPO-Avisma

21:22 23.01.2023
Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

14:36 23.01.2023
Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

11:08 23.01.2023
Independent members of Naftogaz: decision on bonuses for victory over Gazprom made in accordance with world corporate governance practices

Independent members of Naftogaz: decision on bonuses for victory over Gazprom made in accordance with world corporate governance practices

17:35 19.01.2023
Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

12:23 19.01.2023
Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

17:57 18.01.2023
Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

13:08 20.12.2022
Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

09:32 15.12.2022
HACC confiscates property of Yanukovych in favor of state

HACC confiscates property of Yanukovych in favor of state

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

LATEST

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

USA sends 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine – Transportation Command

Norway to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March – media

AD
AD
AD
AD