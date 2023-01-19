Estonia to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package

The Estonian government has supported Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package to date, which includes remote and anti-tank weapons, as well as ammunition, worth a total of EUR 113 million.

According to the government website, Estonia's military aid to Ukraine will increase to EUR 370 million, or just over 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product.

"With today's decision, we are sending arms to Ukraine that they need the most. Ukraine has asked for this help from Estonia directly, the need for this particular weaponry was also emphasised by President Zelenskyy at our recent meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Riga," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

Pevkur stressed Ukraine's great need for heavy weapons. "Ukraine needs heavy weapons to maintain the initiative and withstand Russia, which is currently preparing to regain its military strength. The toughest battles are yet to come. We and our allies have a direct impact on the fighting capacity of Ukrainian soldiers, and this is highly valued in Ukraine. Therefore, it is important to set an example and motivate other allies to provide assistance," the minister said.

The military aid package consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support and grenade launchers.