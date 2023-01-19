Facts

12:11 19.01.2023

Estonia to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package

2 min read
Estonia to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package

The Estonian government has supported Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package to date, which includes remote and anti-tank weapons, as well as ammunition, worth a total of EUR 113 million.

According to the government website, Estonia's military aid to Ukraine will increase to EUR 370 million, or just over 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product.

"With today's decision, we are sending arms to Ukraine that they need the most. Ukraine has asked for this help from Estonia directly, the need for this particular weaponry was also emphasised by President Zelenskyy at our recent meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Riga," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

Pevkur stressed Ukraine's great need for heavy weapons. "Ukraine needs heavy weapons to maintain the initiative and withstand Russia, which is currently preparing to regain its military strength. The toughest battles are yet to come. We and our allies have a direct impact on the fighting capacity of Ukrainian soldiers, and this is highly valued in Ukraine. Therefore, it is important to set an example and motivate other allies to provide assistance," the minister said.

The military aid package consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support and grenade launchers.

Tags: #estonia

MORE ABOUT

19:22 10.01.2023
Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

12:43 23.12.2022
Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

15:04 18.10.2022
Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

14:58 29.09.2022
Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

15:19 19.08.2022
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

13:29 19.08.2022
Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

14:55 11.08.2022
Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

13:18 30.07.2022
Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

13:52 20.07.2022
Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

17:34 06.05.2022
Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

AD
AD
AD
AD