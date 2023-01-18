Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers and three on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems during the day, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In addition, our defenders shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and an experimental Russian reconnaissance UAV Merlin-BP," the report says.

Also, during the day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit one control point, one area of concentration of occupiers' manpower and one electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.