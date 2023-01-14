There are dead amid missile hit on block of flats in Dnipro – Korban

As a result of a missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, there are dead and wounded, said Head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadiy Korban.

“Updated information as of 16:20. Between the 2nd and 3rd buildings, the structures of a nine-storey residential building were partially destroyed from the second to the ninth floor. Currently, 15 people have been rescued from apartments and from the rubble by GSCHS units. Emergency rescue operations are continuing,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, under the destroyed structures, the fire area is 70 sq. m., and about 15 passenger cars near the house have been on fire.

“Heating and water supply networks are disrupted around the house. The gas is blocked. According to the emergency medical service, there are dead and injured,” he said.