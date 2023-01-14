Facts

17:19 14.01.2023

There are dead amid missile hit on block of flats in Dnipro – Korban

1 min read
There are dead amid missile hit on block of flats in Dnipro – Korban

As a result of a missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, there are dead and wounded, said Head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Hennadiy Korban.

“Updated information as of 16:20. Between the 2nd and 3rd buildings, the structures of a nine-storey residential building were partially destroyed from the second to the ninth floor. Currently, 15 people have been rescued from apartments and from the rubble by GSCHS units. Emergency rescue operations are continuing,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, under the destroyed structures, the fire area is 70 sq. m., and about 15 passenger cars near the house have been on fire.

“Heating and water supply networks are disrupted around the house. The gas is blocked. According to the emergency medical service, there are dead and injured,” he said.

Tags: #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

17:17 14.01.2023
Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

09:00 23.12.2022
EU Assistance for Dnipro Transport Development

EU Assistance for Dnipro Transport Development

16:23 26.11.2022
Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

13:42 26.11.2022
Six victims as a result of missile attack on Dnipro - regional administration

Six victims as a result of missile attack on Dnipro - regional administration

12:26 26.11.2022
Missile hit in Dnipro, according to preliminary data, city networks, infrastructure not damaged - mayor

Missile hit in Dnipro, according to preliminary data, city networks, infrastructure not damaged - mayor

16:24 17.11.2022
Number of victims due to strike on Dnipro increases to 23 people – region’s head

Number of victims due to strike on Dnipro increases to 23 people – region’s head

11:09 17.11.2022
Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

11:29 30.09.2022
One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

One killed, five wounded in evening shelling of Dnipro by invaders from Iskanders

10:46 29.09.2022
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

12:07 16.07.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down four Kh-101 missiles launched by enemy at Dnipro – Air Forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Enemy hits object of critical infrastructure in Lviv region – region’s head

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

Zelensky thanks British PM for Ukraine’s military support

LATEST

Invaders inflict new blows on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there are emergency blackouts

Enemy hits object of critical infrastructure in Lviv region – region’s head

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

British PM announces intention to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine – talk with Zelensky

Soledar remains under control of Ukrainian military, but fighting underway in the town itself – region’s head

Yermak to present Ukrainian Peace Formula at WEF in Davos

Yermak, McFaul discuss preparation of next sanctions package, work of intl expert group

AIR RAID SIREN DECLARED THROUGHOUT ALL UKRAINE

Invaders fire at Avdiyivka, two civilians killed, three wounded – MP

Zelensky thanks British PM for Ukraine’s military support

AD
AD
AD
AD