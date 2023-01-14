Invaders preparing another massive missile strike on Ukraine - Dpty Commander of AFU Ground Forces

Russian occupiers are preparing to launch a massive missile strike on Ukraine on Saturday, Chief of Staff, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"Do not ignore the air raid siren, a massive missile strike is expected, the possibility of changing the initial course of enemy missiles is not excluded," Pavliuk wrote on Telegram on Saturday after the air alert was canceled.

Earlier on Saturday, Kyiv and Kyiv region were subjected to a rocket attack by the occupiers. After that, an air raid siren was announced, which lasted from 09:35 to 11:03.