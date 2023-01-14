Facts

11:37 14.01.2023

AFU kill 530 aggressor’s military, six tanks, one air defense system – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 530 personnel of the aggressor army, six tanks, as well as one air defense system, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to January 14 approximately amounted to: about 11,4660 people of enemy personnel (plus 530), 3,104 tanks (plus six units), 6,173 armored combat vehicles (plus six units), 2,090 artillery systems (plus four), 437 units of MLRS, 219 units of air defense equipment (plus one unit), 286 aircraft units, 276 helicopters, 1,867 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two units), 723 cruise missiles, 17 ships/boats, 4,846 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 13 units), and 186 units of special equipment (plus two)," the message posted on Facebook says.

The data is being updated.

