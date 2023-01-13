Facts

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

The car of Oleksiy Kychyhin, the head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk district, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, on Friday evening, Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"The so-called head of the administration of Berdiansk district, Oleksiy Kychyhin, was blown up in Berdiansk," he said on the Telegram channel.

The MP also said that the representative of the Russian invaders "unfortunately, was not hurt."

Berdiansk local media also reported on the explosion of Kychyhin's car. The same information has been confirmed by Russian propaganda publications.

Tags: #zaporizhia #explosion #car

