20:31 13.01.2023

Israel to stop paying benefits to immigrants fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb – media

The Israeli government will stop paying benefits to immigrants who fled to the country due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February due to the expiration of the order authorizing these benefits, Haaretz said.

At the same time, the journalists of the publication emphasize that the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration does not intend to extend the specified order.

"Data obtained by Haaretz shows that a total of 23,940 immigrants have received at least one monthly payment of the grant since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and that as of next month, 26,300 current recipients of the so-called 'adjustment grant' will stop receiving it," according to the statement.

It clarifies that the payments, which were authorized by the Israeli government in April to "help immigrants from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus who left for Israel on short notice without their belongings – will also gradually be phased out for tens of thousands of other immigrants in the coming months."

The allowance of several thousand shekels per month, which varies depending on the size of the family, was also intended to encourage immigrants to leave the hotels where they were accommodated upon arrival in search of more permanent housing.

They said the relevant agency faced a shortfall of ILS 20 million ($5.9 million) to pay the December payments, which were not paid due to a lack of current approved funding.

