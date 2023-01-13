Facts

19:27 13.01.2023

Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

2 min read
Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

The third round of talks between Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and the Russian side took place in Turkey, the press service of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

"During the meeting, we discussed an initiative to accelerate and deepen the issue of the return of our prisoners of war and the release of civilian hostages," the agency said.

According to Lubinets, there are the following categories of civilian hostages: those detained by Russia from 2014 to February 24, 2022, including on the territory of Crimea ("captives of the Kremlin," some 158 people); detained on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (some 373 people); civilian hostages that Russia has detained and is detaining in the territories that were temporarily or are under Russian occupation since February 24, 2022 (for example, in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions). The number of such people, about whom the Coordinating Headquarters was officially contacted, is more than 20,000 people.

"We also agreed that Russia, on the basis of the Geneva Conventions, will consider a proposal to repatriate wounded servicemen," the headquarters said.

It clarifies that the Ukrainian side handed over lists of civilians (out of 20,000) about whom it has no information, where they are, what condition they are in, or in need of medical assistance, and others.

"Mr. Lubinets noted that said the Russian side previously agreed to find out where they are, in what condition and why they are being held. In addition, they discussed the return of children to Ukraine, the restoration of documents and many other issues," the headquarters said.

Tags: #rights #turkey #negotiations #human

MORE ABOUT

17:27 05.01.2023
Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

20:25 22.12.2022
Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

18:27 14.12.2022
Bayraktar Kizilelma UAV, developed by Bayker, makes its first successful flight in Turkey

Bayraktar Kizilelma UAV, developed by Bayker, makes its first successful flight in Turkey

13:56 09.12.2022
Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

12:03 08.11.2022
Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

10:24 03.10.2022
Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

13:16 23.08.2022
Turkey hands over 50 armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine – media

Turkey hands over 50 armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection to Ukraine – media

18:23 18.08.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

14:44 05.08.2022
After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

09:10 03.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

LATEST

Italy already decides to transfer SAMP/T air defense battery to Ukraine – media

European Commission's head announces allocation of first aid tranche to Kyiv from EUR 18 bln of annual package

Berdiansk district occupation administration head's car blown up – MP

Israel to stop paying benefits to immigrants fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb – media

Occupiers accuse OSCE SMM British employee working in Luhansk region of espionage

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD