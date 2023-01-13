Facts

16:00 13.01.2023

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

The Secretary-General of the Danish Red Cross, Anders Ladekarl, visited the city of Mykolaiv and discussed with his colleagues from Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) plans to increase assistance in the winter to residents of the region affected by Russian aggression.

"A delegation of the Danish Red Cross in Ukraine headed by Secretary-General Anders Ladekarl, as well as representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited the Mykolaiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society [URCS]. During the meeting, issues of support for the war-affected population in the region, especially now during the winter period, were discussed," the URCS said on its Facebook page on Friday.

During the visit, the members of the delegations got acquainted with the work of the hospital and pharmacy of the URCS, a service center for providing psychosocial support to the population, a geriatric center, spots for issuing humanitarian aid and a station for the production of drinking water.

The URCS reminded that the Danish Red Cross actively supports the inhabitants of Mykolaiv region, providing humanitarian assistance to the most affected areas of the region. In particular, the Danish Red Cross recently donated 15,000 kits to insulate and repair damaged houses.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

https://redcross.org.ua/news/2023/01/42748/

Tags: #icrc #danish #red_cross_in_ukraine

