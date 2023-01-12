Facts

20:10 12.01.2023

Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has had a conversation with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Thursday, thanked him for the constant support of Ukraine and for the decision to provide wheeled AMX-10 RC tanks to the Ukrainian army.

“Had a fruitful conversation with my French friend Sebastien Lecornu. Appreciate France for continued support of Ukraine & for the decision to provide AMX-10 RC to Ukrainiana army. Noted high efficiency of Crotale & applaud for the opportunity to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian sky. Thank you for standing by Ukraine,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

Earlier, following telephone conversations with Zelensky, the French president announced a decision to transfer light wheeled tanks and Bastion armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #assistance #france #defence

