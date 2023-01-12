German chancellor's stance on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is highly dependent on US president – media

Germany is guided by the United States in its decision whether or not to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Politico said, citing informed sources.

According to two German officials, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine is largely dependent on U.S. President Joe Biden.

It is noted that at a regional campaign rally in Berlin on Monday, Scholz said the supply of tanks to Ukraine should be discussed "together with friends and allies and especially with our transatlantic partner, with the United States of America."

Earlier, a representative of Scholz said London's plans to supply British-made Challenger two tanks to Ukraine would not change the position of the German government.

"Now the situation has not changed because of the step announced by the British government," German State Secretary Steffen Hebestreit said at a press conference in Berlin.

According to the publication, the UK's plans, which are expected to be officially announced at a meeting of Western defense officials at the Ramstein military base in Germany on January 20, will increase pressure on Scholz.

This is due to the fact that the United Kingdom will be the first country to supply the Ukrainian military with modern Western-made battle tanks.

Thus Scholz's argument that Germany should not go it alone in sending Western tanks would be refuted by British action.

In the meantime, according to Politico, the United States itself does not appear to have any intention of sending battle tanks in the near future.

According to the publication, negotiations between the United States and Ukraine on the provision of Abrams tanks are ongoing, but little progress has been made.

"There has been little progress as the Biden administration thinks a European-led solution is best," a source familiar with the publication said.