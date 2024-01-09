Defense Ministry announces termination of contracts with companies associated with Hrynkevych

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko announced the decision taken to terminate all contracts with companies associated with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

"Regarding the position of the Ministry of Defense on the Hrynkevych case: the position is as follows: after the publication of the article in the media, the Ministry of Defense immediately decided to terminate those contracts that were previously concluded by the Ministry of Defense," he said at a press conference on the topic "Light industry is for transparent procurement: Ukrainian uniform for Ukrainian defender!" at Interfax-Ukraine.

In December 2023, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 429.44 million to the Lviv businessman who offered one of the leaders of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) a bribe of $500,000 for assistance in returning seized property.

As reported, in 2023, the State Bureau of Investigations opened criminal proceedings into transactions involving the purchase of clothing and linen for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hrynkevych's companies won 23 tenders to supply the Ministry of Defense with clothing worth more than UAH 1.5 billion. However, many contracts were not implemented, and some were not completed in full or at inflated prices. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of losses could reach more than UAH 1 billion.

The SBI detained the Lviv businessman while trying to give a bribe of $500,000 to one of the heads of the Bureau. The bribe was offered for assistance in the return of property seized from companies under his control during a criminal investigation.

