18:43 10.01.2023

Kuleba after his visit with Baerbock to Kharkiv: I have no doubt about further military assistance from Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited Kharkiv on Tuesday.

“Today, Annalena Baerbock and I visited wartime Kharkiv where Russia caused enormous suffering. Kharkiv is now a symbol of successful Ukrainian counteroffensives which prove Ukraine will win with sufficient support of partners. I have no doubts further German military aid will come,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

