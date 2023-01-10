Kuleba after his visit with Baerbock to Kharkiv: I have no doubt about further military assistance from Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited Kharkiv on Tuesday.

“Today, Annalena Baerbock and I visited wartime Kharkiv where Russia caused enormous suffering. Kharkiv is now a symbol of successful Ukrainian counteroffensives which prove Ukraine will win with sufficient support of partners. I have no doubts further German military aid will come,” Kuleba said on Twitter.