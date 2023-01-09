Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

The world saw again the other day that Russia is lying even when it draws attention to the situation at the frontline with its statements, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Sunday.

"Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition – right after Christmas. Attacks on Kramatorsk and other cities of Donbas – precisely on civilian targets and precisely at the time when Moscow was reporting on the alleged 'truce' of their army," he said.

All this, he said, "when in Moscow they were talking about an alleged 'truce."

"No attempt by Russia to manipulate diplomacy and politics will ever work. Only the strengthening of Ukraine, only the successes of Ukraine, only the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, only the return of all our people from Russian captivity are guarantees for the restoration of peace," Zelensky said.