17:52 06.01.2023

Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

 Ukraine will receive up to 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany by the end of March, German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has said, according to Deutsche Welle.

Training of Ukrainian servicemen for use of the Marder vehicles will take place in Germany for around eight weeks, it said.

As reported, Germany plans to supply Ukraine with the Marder infantry fighting vehicles, U.S. President Joseph Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on the results of their talks.

