Facts

15:51 06.01.2023

Zelensky, Swedish PM Kristersson discuss further European integration of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky, Swedish PM Kristersson discuss further European integration of Ukraine

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting via videoconference with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the presidential press service of has said.

Zelensky spoke to Kristersson in detail about the situation at the frontline and the risks of escalation, and also provided information on Ukraine's key needs to strengthen the Defense Forces.

Separately, the leaders discussed Sweden's priorities during the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The parties agreed that one of them should be the further European integration of Ukraine.

"We expect that under your chairmanship we will be able to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is a powerful motivator for our army and the general desire of society. We believe that this will be a strong incentive for unity within the EU," he said.

The president told the head of the Swedish government about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and spoke in favor of the active participation of the EU Presidency of the Council of the European Union and Sweden in the implementation of this initiative, designed to bring peace to the European region.

Zelensky thanked the Swedish side for the humanitarian assistance provided and invited Ulf Kristersson to continue the dialogue in all areas during a personal meeting in Kyiv.

Tags: #sweden #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:40 06.01.2023
Japanese PM, Zelensky have telephone conversation, discuss possible visit to Kyiv – NHK

Japanese PM, Zelensky have telephone conversation, discuss possible visit to Kyiv – NHK

09:59 06.01.2023
Zelensky calls on Russian citizens to 'free themselves from fear' of one person in Kremlin

Zelensky calls on Russian citizens to 'free themselves from fear' of one person in Kremlin

09:28 04.01.2023
Erdogan intends to talk with Zelensky, Putin over phone on Wed

Erdogan intends to talk with Zelensky, Putin over phone on Wed

09:29 03.01.2023
Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

09:29 03.01.2023
Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

19:14 02.01.2023
Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in Jan as part of European Commission humanitarian initiatives

Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in Jan as part of European Commission humanitarian initiatives

16:48 02.01.2023
Zelensky, von der Leyen coordinate steps towards Ukraine-EU summit

Zelensky, von der Leyen coordinate steps towards Ukraine-EU summit

15:46 02.01.2023
European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

15:01 02.01.2023
European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

14:25 02.01.2023
Zelensky holds 18 conversations with African leaders in 2022, nine of which, for first time in history of bilateral relations – MFA

Zelensky holds 18 conversations with African leaders in 2022, nine of which, for first time in history of bilateral relations – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

French court releases Zhevaho on EUR 1 mln bail pending extradition hearing – media

Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

Japanese PM, Zelensky have telephone conversation, discuss possible visit to Kyiv – NHK

Invaders preparing terrorist attacks in Orthodox churches on Christmas Day – Vereschuk

LATEST

Zelensky, US senators discuss Ukraine's needs for further increase in US defense aid

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe authorities won't make compromise with Russia – KIIS

Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

Govt terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on operation of 15P118M missile system

French court releases Zhevaho on EUR 1 mln bail pending extradition hearing – media

Podoliak on effect of Russian 'truce:' Stab in back, simulating silence

Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

Invaders preparing terrorist attacks in Orthodox churches on Christmas Day – Vereschuk

USA to announce new military aid package for Kyiv on Friday – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
AD