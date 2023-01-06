Zelensky, Swedish PM Kristersson discuss further European integration of Ukraine

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting via videoconference with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the presidential press service of has said.

Zelensky spoke to Kristersson in detail about the situation at the frontline and the risks of escalation, and also provided information on Ukraine's key needs to strengthen the Defense Forces.

Separately, the leaders discussed Sweden's priorities during the Presidency of the Council of the EU. The parties agreed that one of them should be the further European integration of Ukraine.

"We expect that under your chairmanship we will be able to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is a powerful motivator for our army and the general desire of society. We believe that this will be a strong incentive for unity within the EU," he said.

The president told the head of the Swedish government about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and spoke in favor of the active participation of the EU Presidency of the Council of the European Union and Sweden in the implementation of this initiative, designed to bring peace to the European region.

Zelensky thanked the Swedish side for the humanitarian assistance provided and invited Ulf Kristersson to continue the dialogue in all areas during a personal meeting in Kyiv.