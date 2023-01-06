Japanese PM, Zelensky have telephone conversation, discuss possible visit to Kyiv – NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio had a 30-minute telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Japanese Prime Minister's possible visit to Kyiv.

According to the NHK TV channel, Kishida assured that he would play an active role during the Japanese G7 presidency.

"I strongly condemned Russia's ongoing aggression and said that Japan would do everything possible to provide assistance, including getting through the winter to protect the lives of Ukrainians," he said.

In turn, President Zelensky expressed deep gratitude for the position of Japan and spoke about the current situation in the country. The interlocutors also discussed the possible visit of Kishida Fumio to Ukraine, who received an invitation to visit Kyiv.

"Nothing has been decided yet, but I will consider it in the light of various circumstances," he added.