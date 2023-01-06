Invaders preparing terrorist attacks in Orthodox churches on Christmas Day – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk reported on possible terrorist attacks in Orthodox churches that Russian occupiers could arrange in controlled territories on Christmas Day, January 7, and urged residents of these regions to be careful.

"I appeal to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. There is information that on Orthodox Christmas Day, the Russians are preparing terrorist attacks in churches in the temporarily occupied territories. I urge citizens to be careful and, if possible, refrain from visiting places with large crowds of people. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Vereschuk wrote on Telegram.