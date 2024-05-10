Facts

21:03 10.05.2024

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

1 min read
Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the heads and authorized representatives of evangelical Protestant churches, the presidential press service said.

Yermak informed the meeting participants about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will take place on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland, and called for spreading information about the event and its importance. According to him, Ukraine and Switzerland have already sent invitations to more than 160 delegations.

"It is important that as many countries as possible be present, because along with our fight at the front, it is very necessary to further isolate Russia, agree on a framework for a future joint plan to end the war, overcome the crises caused by it, and return all Ukrainians – adults and children – home," Yermak said.

Ukraine expects that the result of the Global Peace Summit will be a joint declaration of world leaders on support for the independence and territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders.

"The successes of the Summit and our struggle at the front will give us the necessary result," Yermak said.

Tags: #church #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

19:53 10.05.2024
Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

18:50 10.05.2024
Iceland's PM accepts invitation to Peace Summit, intends to encourage more Global South countries to participate – Zelenskyy

Iceland's PM accepts invitation to Peace Summit, intends to encourage more Global South countries to participate – Zelenskyy

18:44 10.05.2024
Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

20:34 09.05.2024
Czech President confirms his participation in Peace Summit

Czech President confirms his participation in Peace Summit

19:22 09.05.2024
Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Moldovan President confirms her participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:00 09.05.2024
Michel confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Peace Summit, calls on all world leaders to support these peace efforts

Michel confirms to Zelenskyy his participation in Peace Summit, calls on all world leaders to support these peace efforts

12:49 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

19:03 08.05.2024
Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Dutch PM Rutte confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

17:54 08.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy: Danish PM confirms participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

17:00 08.05.2024
CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

CoE Sec Gen confirms her participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD