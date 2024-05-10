Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the heads and authorized representatives of evangelical Protestant churches, the presidential press service said.

Yermak informed the meeting participants about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will take place on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland, and called for spreading information about the event and its importance. According to him, Ukraine and Switzerland have already sent invitations to more than 160 delegations.

"It is important that as many countries as possible be present, because along with our fight at the front, it is very necessary to further isolate Russia, agree on a framework for a future joint plan to end the war, overcome the crises caused by it, and return all Ukrainians – adults and children – home," Yermak said.

Ukraine expects that the result of the Global Peace Summit will be a joint declaration of world leaders on support for the independence and territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders.

"The successes of the Summit and our struggle at the front will give us the necessary result," Yermak said.