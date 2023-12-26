Some 500 religious buildings destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war – Yelensky

Some 500 religious buildings were destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky has said.

"We know that 100 churches were destroyed completely and 500 were either destroyed or half-destroyed or damaged," he said on the national telethon on Tuesday.

Also, the official said that more than 30 priests were tortured or killed by the enemy forces during the occupation of territories.