Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

"I had a fruitful conversation with a dear friend, President of Latvia Egils Levits. We discussed the Peace Formula. I thanked him for his strong support for our country and multifaceted assistance from Latvia. We agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.