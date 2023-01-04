Losses of invaders amounted to 720 personnel, two tanks, six artillery systems, air defense system over day – General Staff

The losses of the Russian invaders per day amounted to 720 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine about 108,910 people, two tanks, since artillery systems and one air defense system were also eliminated, the General Staff of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 4, 2023 were approximately about 108,910 (720 more) people, tanks some 3,038 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,106 (six more) units, artillery systems some 2,039 (six more) units, MLRS some 424 units, air defense systems some 215 (one more) units, aircraft some 283 units, helicopters some 270 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 1,842 (three more), cruise missiles some 723, ships/boats some 16 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,745 (ten more) units, special vehicles some 181," the General Staff said on Facebook.