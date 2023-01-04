Facts

16:14 04.01.2023

Ukraine expecting delivery of U.S. Bradley armored fighting vehicles soon – Budanov

Ukraine expecting delivery of U.S. Bradley armored fighting vehicles soon – Budanov

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine is expecting U.S. Bradley armored fighting vehicles to be delivered soon and significantly improve the combat ability of its forces.

"We are waiting for them. We're looking forward to them very much. This will significantly improve the combat ability of our units," he said in an interview with ABC News published on Wednesday.

Budanov also expressed gratitude for all the help Ukraine had and asked to continue to support Ukraine.

"I promise it will not take too long now, and every taxpayer in the U.S. will be able to see where every cent went. We will change this world together," he said.

