Budanov expects fighting to be the 'hottest' in March – media

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said he expects fighting to be the "hottest" in March.

In an interview with ABC News published on Wednesday he said that Ukraine is planning a major push in the spring.

The liberation of territories and dealing the final defeats to Russia "will happen throughout Ukraine, from Crimea to the Donbas," Budanov said.