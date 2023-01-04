UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the afternoon, stressing that Ukraine can count on the UK to continue to support the country in the long term.

"The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and the Prime Minister said the thoughts of the UK were with the Ukrainian people as they continued to live under such bombardment," according to a statement on the UK government website.

Sunak said Ukraine can count on the UK to continue to support it in the long term, as evidenced by the recent delivery of more than 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles.

Work was also underway to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, the Prime Minister added.

Discussing the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Latvia last month, the Prime Minister thanked the President for joining virtually and said the UK and JEF partners were working closely to provide the vital equipment requested.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks.