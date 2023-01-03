Facts

11:10 03.01.2023

Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

The losses of the Russian invaders over day amounted to 750 servicemen, and since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, about 108,190 people, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter were also eliminated over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to January 3 tentatively amounted to personnel – about 108,190 (up by 750) people liquidated, tanks – 3,036 (up by five) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,100 (up by seven) units, artillery systems – 2,033 (up by six) units, MLRS – 424 (up by one) units, air defense systems – 214 (up by one) units, aircraft – 283 units, helicopters – 270 (up by one) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,839 (up by three), cruise missiles – 723, ships/boats – 16 units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,735 (up by ten) units, and special equipment – 181 units," the report says.

The data are being specified.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

17:02 29.12.2022
Ukrainian soldiers advance 2.5 km towards Kreminna over week – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers advance 2.5 km towards Kreminna over week – AFU General Staff

14:59 29.12.2022
Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

12:11 20.12.2022
Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

11:43 20.12.2022
AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

19:03 19.12.2022
Russian occupiers ten times shell Ukraine from MLRS in past 24 hours, infrastructure damaged, civilians injured – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers ten times shell Ukraine from MLRS in past 24 hours, infrastructure damaged, civilians injured – AFU General Staff

19:00 19.12.2022
Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

12:18 14.12.2022
Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

18:48 12.12.2022
Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

18:41 12.12.2022
Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

19:08 02.12.2022
General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

LATEST

Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

Less than 70,000 of pre-war 300,000 residents staying in Kherson - commandant's office

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in Jan as part of European Commission humanitarian initiatives

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

AD
AD
AD
AD