Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

The losses of the Russian invaders over day amounted to 750 servicemen, and since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, about 108,190 people, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter were also eliminated over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to January 3 tentatively amounted to personnel – about 108,190 (up by 750) people liquidated, tanks – 3,036 (up by five) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,100 (up by seven) units, artillery systems – 2,033 (up by six) units, MLRS – 424 (up by one) units, air defense systems – 214 (up by one) units, aircraft – 283 units, helicopters – 270 (up by one) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 1,839 (up by three), cruise missiles – 723, ships/boats – 16 units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,735 (up by ten) units, and special equipment – 181 units," the report says.

The data are being specified.