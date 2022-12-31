Facts

18:28 31.12.2022

Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

1 min read
Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Thanks to the excellent work of air defense systems and advance technical measures on Saturday, December 31, serious damage to the energy system from shelling was avoided, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Energy workers are working non-stop to restore power supply," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister stressed that despite the plans of the aggressor, Ukrainian power engineers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity on New Year's Eve.

Tags: #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

14:24 30.12.2022
Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

11:38 30.12.2022
Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

16:05 29.12.2022
Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

12:03 29.12.2022
Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

17:19 28.12.2022
Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

20:53 27.12.2022
Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

18:39 27.12.2022
Ukraine, Russia view ZNPP demilitarization differently – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Russia view ZNPP demilitarization differently – Energy Minister

15:19 23.12.2022
Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

16:16 22.12.2022
Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

LATEST

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Pope Benedict XVI passes away - Vatican press office

Japanese journalist wounded in Pechersky district in Kyiv as a result of missile attack

20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Russia launches more than 20 cruise missiles, 12 of them shot down by air defense systems - Zaluzhny

Another 140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during exchange

AD
AD
AD
AD