Energy minister reports no serious damage to energy system from shelling on Saturday

Thanks to the excellent work of air defense systems and advance technical measures on Saturday, December 31, serious damage to the energy system from shelling was avoided, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Energy workers are working non-stop to restore power supply," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister stressed that despite the plans of the aggressor, Ukrainian power engineers will do everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity on New Year's Eve.