Govt foresees verification of data on individuals based on data from public registers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has foreseen the verification of data on individuals based on data from public registers.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel on Friday, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

The decision provides for the verification of data on individuals based on data processed in the Unified Public Demographic Register, the Unified Information Database on Internally Displaced Persons, the Public Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens, the Public Register of Individuals - Taxpayers, the Register of Insured Persons of the Public Register of Social Insurance.

The terms and stages of verification, the list of data of state information resources for which verification is carried out, and the list of data to be updated based on the results of verification; stages of verification by public authorities, in the sphere of authority of which there are certain state information resources, also approved.