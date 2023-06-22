Facts

19:46 22.06.2023

Local authorities already verify 116,300 facilities damaged due to war

1 min read

Local governments have already verified more than 116,300 facilities damaged due to the war, Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandra Azarkhina said.

"Local authorities are the main source of data for the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property. More than 100,000 facilities in the system have been verified by local authorities. This information is already used in the formation of state recovery policy," Azarkhina said at Ukraine Recovery Conference in London (URC 2023).

She said local governments need the help of international donors to speed up work on the damage verification process.

In addition, 6,000 projects and project investment ideas have already been entered into the DREAM digital ecosystem, which international partners can review.

According to the press service of the Ministry for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure (Ministry of Restoration), the ecosystem pilot project was launched in November 2022, and the full functionality of the DREAM ecosystem will become available in March 2024.

Tags: #war #verification #damage #objects

