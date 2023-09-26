Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of a mechanism for verification and coordination of four groups of Ukrainian agricultural exports, in particular wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn, to Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

"Ukraine presented this mechanism as part of a plan to resolve the grain crisis, which was supported by the European Commission. Four countries have worked through the Ukrainian plan, expressed their constructive comments and suggestions and are ready for discussion. And only one state is against. Unfortunately, we have neither a logical, no economic explanation," he wrote on Telegram.

The Prime Minister did not specify which country did not support the mechanism proposed by Ukraine to control the export of Ukrainian grain.

According to his information, Ukraine is preparing the relevant documents (on verification of the export of Ukrainian grain) with Romania and Bulgaria.

Shmyhal thanked Romania and Bulgaria for not violating EU trade rules and the Association Agreement and not introducing unilateral restrictions against the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.