Economy

19:10 26.09.2023

Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

1 min read
Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal signed a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of a mechanism for verification and coordination of four groups of Ukrainian agricultural exports, in particular wheat, rapeseed, sunflower and corn, to Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

"Ukraine presented this mechanism as part of a plan to resolve the grain crisis, which was supported by the European Commission. Four countries have worked through the Ukrainian plan, expressed their constructive comments and suggestions and are ready for discussion. And only one state is against. Unfortunately, we have neither a logical, no economic explanation," he wrote on Telegram.

The Prime Minister did not specify which country did not support the mechanism proposed by Ukraine to control the export of Ukrainian grain.

According to his information, Ukraine is preparing the relevant documents (on verification of the export of Ukrainian grain) with Romania and Bulgaria.

Shmyhal thanked Romania and Bulgaria for not violating EU trade rules and the Association Agreement and not introducing unilateral restrictions against the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Tags: #grain #export #verification

MORE ABOUT

18:58 26.09.2023
Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

17:07 25.09.2023
Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

20:01 21.09.2023
Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

20:00 21.09.2023
Ukraine counts on progress in talks with neighboring countries on control, resumption of exports of Ukrainian agri products - Solsky

Ukraine counts on progress in talks with neighboring countries on control, resumption of exports of Ukrainian agri products - Solsky

17:57 20.09.2023
Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

16:19 20.09.2023
Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

09:20 20.09.2023
Ukraine can establish grain hubs in ports of Africa – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can establish grain hubs in ports of Africa – Zelenskyy

20:42 19.09.2023
Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

19:35 19.09.2023
UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

UN sec gen to make further efforts towards resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative

15:45 19.09.2023
Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

LATEST

Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

AD
AD
AD
AD