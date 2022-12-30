Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine has received another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine has received another batch of Starlink terminals. And today they will go to the Points of Invincibility, as well as to support the medical and energy sectors. It's very important that Ukrainians stay in touch with their loved ones, and critical infrastructure continues operating despite difficult situations," Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and leadership of Poland for the quick help in times of crisis.

"This is already the third batch of Starlink terminals that Ukraine receives from Poland, and the first part of a large batch, which we are waiting for until the end of January. The team of the government and the Ministry of Digital Transformation continues working to ensure that the country remains in touch and works even in the most difficult times," he said.