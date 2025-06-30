Shmyhal invites Andorran PM to visit Ukraine in autumn

On the sidelines of the UN Conference on Financing for Development, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal agreed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora to strengthen direct intergovernmental contacts and cooperation.

"I thanked him for their unwavering solidarity and support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. We appreciate Andorra's consistent position in international organizations - the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe - in defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. I especially thanked Andorra for joining the Register of Damages Caused by War and for participating as an observer in the working group to create a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the conversation, the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized the importance of increasing international pressure on the Russian Federation.

"We highly appreciate Andorra's accession to the EU sanctions policy against Russia. I emphasized the importance of preventing the circumvention of sanctions and called for increased coordination in this area. In addition, Russia must compensate for all damages incurred. We are working on a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets and using them for the benefit of Ukraine," the prime minister wrote.

Among other things, Shmyhal stated that the Prime Minister of Andorra accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine in the fall.