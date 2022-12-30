Facts

12:55 30.12.2022

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

According to updated information, the Russian invaders fired 70 missiles on the territory of Ukraine during a massive missile attack on Thursday, December 29, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A total of 58 out of 70 cruise missiles destroyed," the Facebook post says.

In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs and a Mi-8 helicopter were destroyed by the air defense in the eastern direction.

Another Orlan-10 drone was destroyed in Kyiv region during a missile attack. The invaders planned to use the UAV to carry out aerial reconnaissance and identify the positions of the Ukrainian air defense.

"Therefore, we urge citizens not to publish data on shelling, the positions of our air defense systems and other sensitive information that the enemy will definitely use for subsequent attacks," the message says.

Tags: #air_force

