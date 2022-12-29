Facts

19:58 29.12.2022

Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

3 min read

 

KYIV. Dec 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – On Thursday, December 29, Belarus protested in connection with the violation of the Belarusian airspace by an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, which, according to the Belarusian side, was fired from the territory of Ukraine.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced its readiness to investigate the incident.

"The Ukrainian side is aware of the Kremlin's desperate and stubborn aspirations to draw Belarus into its aggressive war against Ukraine. In this regard, the Ukrainian side does not exclude a deliberate provocation by the terrorist state Russia, which has laid such a route for its cruise missiles in order to provoke their interception in the air space over the territory of Belarus," the ministry said in a commentary.

In turn, the Ukrainian side, reserving the unconditional right to defend and protect its own sky, is ready to conduct in Ukraine an objective investigation into the incident that occurred on December 29 in the sky over the territory of Belarus as a result of a massive Russian missile attack.

"Ukraine is ready to invite authoritative experts from among states that are not associated with the support of Russia's terrorist state in any form to participate in such an investigation," the Defense Ministry stressed.

The ministry recalled that on December 29, another crime was committed by the terrorist state Russia - a massive missile attack on peaceful cities of Ukraine. According to preliminary estimates, the territory of Ukraine was attacked by X-101/X-555, Kalibr, X-22 and X-32 cruise missiles, X-31P anti-radar missiles, and Shahed 131/136 drones. In total, more than 11 drones and 69 cruise missiles were used, launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, Tu-22M3 aircraft and ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. In addition, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were used against Ukrainian cities in the frontline zone.

As a result of barbaric missile strikes, more than 18 residential buildings, ten critical infrastructure facilities in ten regions were destroyed, and civilians were also injured.

"The world cannot stand aside from these crimes. The so-called neutrality, caution and abstinence is support for a terrorist state. The international community must resort to more decisive actions to deprive Russia of the opportunity to continue barbarism and missile terror against the civilian population and civilian objects of Ukraine, as well as to strengthen the defense, air defense and anti-missile potential of Ukraine. Ukraine continues to resist Russian barbarism and aggression, exercising its unconditional right to self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the Ministry of Defense said.

Tags: #belarus #defense #comment

